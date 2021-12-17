Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 2,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.