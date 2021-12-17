Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 748.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.80 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

