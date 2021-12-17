Rise Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Rise has traded 440.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,090.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034946 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013438 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003164 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,302,643 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

