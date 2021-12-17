RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

