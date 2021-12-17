Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 134.64.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 108.87 on Friday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -6.88 by -0.80. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last quarter.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

