Robert Gomes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,902,640.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$69.53. 1,059,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.30. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$40.49 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.08.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

