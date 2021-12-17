Robert J. Mccormick Buys 3,500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRST stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.47. 388,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,828. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

