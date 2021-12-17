Robert Lisy Sells 22,873 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 339,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,462. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

