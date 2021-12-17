Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 20873263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.