Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

