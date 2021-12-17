Ronald N. Tutor Sells 48,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 393,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 566,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

