ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $1.50 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00180962 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

