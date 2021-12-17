Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 192,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

