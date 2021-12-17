Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00007895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $26.69 million and $1.00 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.29 or 0.99962884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

