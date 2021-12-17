Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report $162.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.62 million and the highest is $164.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

