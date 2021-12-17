Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Trading Up 3.5%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.76. 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

