Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $226,410.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.20 million and $226,410.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.66 or 0.08072047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.60 or 1.00100593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,549,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.