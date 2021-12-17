RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $36.23

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.23, but opened at $34.50. RumbleON shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get RumbleON alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.65.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. Analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.