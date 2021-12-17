Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $69,506.95

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 53% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Rupee has a market cap of $69,506.95 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

