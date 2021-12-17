Rupiah Token Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $761,665.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.