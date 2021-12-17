Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,232 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matson stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,753. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Matson by 101.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

