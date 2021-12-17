Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th.

RYAAY opened at $99.50 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,134,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

