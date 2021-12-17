Ryoshi Token Tops One Day Volume of $173,618.00 (RYOSHI)

Ryoshi Token (CURRENCY:RYOSHI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Ryoshi Token has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $173,618.00 worth of Ryoshi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryoshi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryoshi Token has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Ryoshi Token Coin Profile

Ryoshi Token’s total supply is 336,639,509,044,679 coins and its circulating supply is 282,958,887,289,420 coins. Ryoshi Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenRyoshi

Ryoshi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryoshi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryoshi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryoshi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

