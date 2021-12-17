S4FE Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, S4FE has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $20,524.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00203927 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

