Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.32. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 626,849 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$486.72 million and a P/E ratio of -72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

