SAFE DEAL Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $409,321.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.29 or 0.99962884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,241,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,769 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

