SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Down 14.3% This Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $184,523.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,332.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00927612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00267032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

