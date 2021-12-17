SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $20,316.76 and approximately $40.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028189 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars.

