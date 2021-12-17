SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.96) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.96). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.96), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.14.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

