SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $16,140.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,169.85 or 1.00407313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.32 or 0.00453042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00134459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

