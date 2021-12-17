SafeMoon Hits Market Cap of $882.53 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $882.53 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.29 or 0.99879887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

