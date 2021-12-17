salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.