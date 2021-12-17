Salzgitter (SZG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

12/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($35.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.70 ($34.49) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/6/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/1/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/29/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/19/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €20.00 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/28/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR SZG traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.42 ($34.18). 210,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.23 and its 200 day moving average is €29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.92 ($22.38) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($39.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

