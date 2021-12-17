Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.10 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.07). 76,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 224,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.10).

The stock has a market cap of £111.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

