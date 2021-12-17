Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

SAND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 4,697,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,769. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandstorm Gold stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.