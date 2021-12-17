Sarcophagus (SARCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,862.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $18,862.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002314 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

