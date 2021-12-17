Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $16,200.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Savara stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 3,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,699. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.