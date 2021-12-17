Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Scandium International Mining
