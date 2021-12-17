Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.