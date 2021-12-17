Schroders’ (SDR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($48.57) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.90) to GBX 3,930 ($51.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,742.50 ($49.46).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,443 ($45.50) on Thursday. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 3,193 ($42.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.71). The company has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,562.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,617.16.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

