Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 10th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,826,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 26,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

