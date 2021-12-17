Scorum Coins (SCR) One Day Volume Tops $2,565.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $806,246.42 and $2,565.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

