Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on BRP (TSE:DOO)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.60.

DOO stock traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$103.89. 100,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,041. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.46. BRP has a 1-year low of C$80.72 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

