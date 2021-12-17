Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on BRP (TSE:DOO)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.60.

DOO stock traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$103.89. 100,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,041. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.46. BRP has a 1-year low of C$80.72 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

