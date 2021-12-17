ScPrime One Day Volume Hits $134,914.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $38.39 million and approximately $134,914.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,708,500 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

