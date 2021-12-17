Scrypta Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,641.28 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $174,641.28 and $11.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00028214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,764,222 coins and its circulating supply is 18,964,222 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

