SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.54). Approximately 7,694,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 1,042,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.53).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.