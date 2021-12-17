Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

SM Energy stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

