Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

CHK stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $3,537,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.