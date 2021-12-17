Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 4.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,629,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

