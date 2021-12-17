Sector Gamma AS Boosts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.18% of Patterson Companies worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 230,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.16. 6,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,955. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.