Sector Gamma AS Buys 13,253 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up 2.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

ELAN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

